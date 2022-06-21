HOUSTON (CW39) This first official day of summer brings more heat with highs in the upper 90s to near 100, and likely feeling 5 degrees hotter with the humidity.
Weather forecast
Like yesterday, very isolated showers and storms are possible, but the main story remains the heat wave. Our 7-day forecast features several days with triple-digit highs.
