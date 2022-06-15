CW39 Weather

Our humidity will be making it feel more like 102 this afternoon as onshore flow from the Gulf continues one again for today.

Another HOT day on tap as high temperatures rise into the mid to upper 90s. Practice heat safety with spending a lot of time outdoors. Every day so far this month our temps have reach the 90s at the Bush and Hobby airport. This is an abnormally hot June in the making.

Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 70s for Houston, near 80s for. the coast. Winds will begin to surge near 20 mph, driving in the Saharan dust from our south. Widespread haze begins tonight!

Dust from the Sahara will be very visible this evening and into our Thursday as another plume arrives. Expect hazy skies, possibly a few health issues in regards to allergies and asthma, and muted sunsets.