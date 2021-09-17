What’s left of Nicholas still sits in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Any type of tropical cyclone – if it doesn’t move much – can be a big problem. Speaking of cyclones not moving, much what’s left of Nicholas it’s not moving much at sitting over Louisiana so flash flood watch still stretches over four states from Louisiana to Florida.

