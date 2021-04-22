A dozen inches of snow drops on the Black Hills of western South Dakota

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(HOUSTON- CW39) Areas of western South Dakota were teased by record lows in the lower to middle 20’s Thursday morning. Sioux City dropped down to 22 degrees Thursday breaking its record low temperatures.

Meteorologist Brain Karstens says “It’s been rather cool the last several days and temperatures have been below normal”. Karstens also adds that South Dakota is still hoping for some moisture after a dry start to the early spring.

During a chat with meteorologist Star Harvey, Karstens shared images of the Black Hills of western South Dakota, where the snowfall continues, leaving winter wonderland views. Karstens confirmed the area has a good solid base on the ground of 6 to 12 inches of snow.

The snow in Sioux Falls usually averages about 2 inches in the month of April, although recent trends have produced higher accumulations. Karstens recalled a time about 3 or 4 years ago when the region had 30 inches of snow in the month of April. He spoke with Star about how similar weather has recently been detrimental to local vegetation.

Here’s a look…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Police Theft Prevention - Shannon LaNier

Showers not producing much rainfall - Star Harvey

Astros played coldest game ever - Adam Krueger

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

Happy Earth Compost

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss