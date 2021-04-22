A dozen inches of snow drops on the Black Hills of western South Dakota

(HOUSTON- CW39) Areas of western South Dakota were teased by record lows in the lower to middle 20’s Thursday morning. Sioux City dropped down to 22 degrees Thursday breaking its record low temperatures.

Meteorologist Brain Karstens says “It’s been rather cool the last several days and temperatures have been below normal”. Karstens also adds that South Dakota is still hoping for some moisture after a dry start to the early spring.

During a chat with meteorologist Star Harvey, Karstens shared images of the Black Hills of western South Dakota, where the snowfall continues, leaving winter wonderland views. Karstens confirmed the area has a good solid base on the ground of 6 to 12 inches of snow.

The snow in Sioux Falls usually averages about 2 inches in the month of April, although recent trends have produced higher accumulations. Karstens recalled a time about 3 or 4 years ago when the region had 30 inches of snow in the month of April. He spoke with Star about how similar weather has recently been detrimental to local vegetation.

Here’s a look…