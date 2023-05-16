HOUSTON (KIAH) – Scattered storms will once again bubble up in the afternoon. They’ll likely initiate south of Houston, then will head northward. Like we saw Monday, some could be heavy and slow-moving, which may result in more than one inch of rain in some areas.

Futurecast Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Any rain that develops will dissipate in the evening. Then, on Wednesday, the area of low pressure that has been responsible for our rain will finally exit, helping to pull some drier air in behind it. You’ll notice slightly lower humidity Wednesday, then a cooler feel Thursday morning with mid 60s in Houston. However, it’ll heat up more during the next few days with highs near 90.

Houston 7-day forecast