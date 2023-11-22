HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re tracking a pair of disturbances that could bring rain to Southeast Texas. The first quickly passes on Thanksgiving, serving up cloudy skies and scattered light showers, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The next round of rain, on Sunday, looks to be more widespread and a little heavier. The specific timing of Sunday’s rain is difficult to pin down this far out. The weather computer model image below suggests rain is more likely Saturday night through the first of Sunday, but another model brings most of the rain through on Sunday afternoon.

There’s also a cold front following Sunday’s rain, which will keep temperatures on the chilly side early next week.

Between the rain Thursday and Sunday, Friday and Saturday are looking pretty nice with highs in the upper 60s.