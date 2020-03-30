A few showers to start off the week

Weather

April will begin with sunshine

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

There's a warm front to our south, a cold front to our north, and a disturbance in the Four Corners region. These are the factors that will influence our weather today and tomorrow. By Wednesday, we welcome the month of April with a lot of sunshine!

The chance for storms today is greatest to our north. Everyone else might see a few showers, but the best chance for additional rain will come in on Friday.

Have a great Monday, and happy National Doctor's Day! We couldn't fight Coronavirus without all the amazing doctors putting themselves in the front lines! THANK YOU!

Share this story

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Houston 'Remarkable Women' Spotlight

More Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest

More Morning Dose