HOUSTON (KIAH) – Spotty storms will hit about 30% of the Southeast Texas area Friday, mainly during the early to mid afternoon hours. Where it doesn’t rain, it will be hot. Most highs will be in the mid 90s, but it could feel as hot as 100 to 103.

Houston forecast rain chances

Heat, with little to rain, will be the main weather story this weekend. Feels-like temps will continue to top 100 through Sunday.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

Our next weather change is Monday when a weak cold front arrives. This will likely bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, perhaps resulting in widespread rain totals around 0.25″ to 0.75″.

Futurecast Monday

Some rain lingers Tuesday as the front slowly exits. Once it passes, temperatures will be minimally cooler. There’s a good chance we’ll continue to top 90 degrees every day for the rest of September.

Houston 7-day forecast