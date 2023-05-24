HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston and Southeast Texas remains in a pattern that could yield occasional thunderstorms. Like we saw Tuesday afternoon, some could be briefly intense.
Wednesday: Scattered storms are moving in from the west Wednesday morning, heading eastward. A lot of this rain likely falls apart as it heads for the center of Houston. There will likely be a break in the activity midday, then a few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon.
Thursday: Less overall rain, but again there may be some isolated storms in the afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will likely be dry and quite warm with highs near 90. Small rain chances return Sunday and Monday.