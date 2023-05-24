HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston and Southeast Texas remains in a pattern that could yield occasional thunderstorms. Like we saw Tuesday afternoon, some could be briefly intense.

Forecast rain chances for Houston

Wednesday: Scattered storms are moving in from the west Wednesday morning, heading eastward. A lot of this rain likely falls apart as it heads for the center of Houston. There will likely be a break in the activity midday, then a few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Thursday: Less overall rain, but again there may be some isolated storms in the afternoon.

Houston 7-day forecast

Friday and Saturday will likely be dry and quite warm with highs near 90. Small rain chances return Sunday and Monday.