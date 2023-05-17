HOUSTON (KIAH) – A few isolated showers and storms could pop up south of I-10 Wednesday afternoon. But for most of the area, the wet pattern has finally come to an end.

Forecast rain chance Wednesday

The minimal rain chance stems from a weak dry-line moving from north to south, which will bring slightly drier air. This boundary may act like a front in that it could initiate a few showers and storms near and south of it.

The drier air will also impact our temperatures. It’ll cool nicely Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60s Thursday morning. However, as it dries out, it also gets hotter during the day with highs around 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Houston 7-day forecast