HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two cold fronts are headed for Houston, finally bringing rain back to the forecast after several dry weeks.

Houston forecast rain chances

The first front is very weak, arriving late Wednesday night. Ahead of it, a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the day Wednesday (20%). As the front passes overnight, odds of rain slightly increase (30%). Rain should depart south of Houston before sunrise Thursday.

Futurecast Thursday at 4 a.m.

The second front combines with a storm system to likely bring more widespread rain, potentially heavy at times, beginning Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. This one will bring a much bigger drop in temperatures.

Houston forecast high temperatures