HOUSTON (KIAH) – Very isolated showers are possible at times Tuesday, but most areas will likely be dry during the day. In the evening, a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.

The time to watch for storms is generally 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. One or two may be strong enough to produce severe wind gusts or even some hail.

Severe weather outlook Tuesday through Tuesday night

Houston has another brief chance for a storm or two early on Wednesday morning, then the rest of the day should be mostly rain free.

The next widespread round of showers and thunderstorms is expected early Thursday morning as a cold front arrives. There may be some embedded strong to severe storms in the mix.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday through Wednesday night

Finally, we have one more brief rain chance Saturday as another cold front arrives. Behind it, we get drier air and pleasant weather for the rest of the weekend.

Houston 7-day forecast