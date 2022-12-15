HOUSTON (KIAH) — A winter feel has settled in for the long haul. As cool as it is now, it gets even colder this weekend. Then the REALLY cold stuff arrives at the end of next week.

Thursday: Quite pleasant and crisp with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low to mid 60s. Another clear and chilly night follows with lows in the 40s.

Friday: High in the 60s. Clouds gradually return with a few very spotty showers in the afternoon. Spotty rain continues overnight.

Saturday: A few spotty showers in the morning. Cloudy early with some clearing by the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the 50s. Saturday night will be very cold with lows in the 30s, but most areas stay above freezing.

Cool temperatures hold through next week, but an Arctic air invasion looms. As of now, the Arctic cold front is poised to reach Houston Thursday or Friday of next week. When we say “Arctic air”, we’re talking about temperatures 10 to 30 degrees below zero in parts of the U.S., as seen below.

Forecast temperatures Thursday, Dec 22

How cold will it get in Houston? Safe to say a light freeze is likely, but a hard freeze is also possible. Due to the nature of this front being so many days away, there is still a wide range of potential temperatures in the forecast. But, since we need to stamp a number on the 10-day forecast, for now I’ll go with lows in the upper half of the 20s on Dec 23 and 24.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

If (big if) there is enough moisture in place, models are suggesting a few light snow flurries are within the realm of possibility on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. We’ll be watching closely. Keep checking back for updates.