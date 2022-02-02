HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ahead of the frigid temperatures expected across the Lone Star state, AAA Texas is reminding homeowners and renters that preparing for inclement weather is essential to help avoid winter-related repairs.

AAA Texas says prolonged periods of below freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing and exterior features. During last year’s deadly February storm, AAA Texas Insurance reports claims, which included issues such as frozen pipes totaled more than $10,000 on average.

Here are ways AAA Texas says you can protect your home:

Remove hoses from outside faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Also, close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.

Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room. Set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close your wood burning fireplace flue damper when it’s not in use and follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.