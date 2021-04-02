Abnormally Chilly Conditions in NY

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s much colder than average right now in the state capital of Albany. City hall there is currently dealing with temperatures that are in the 20’s to low 30’s and with blustery conditions this morning. The wind chill is well below that down into the single digits and teens across our viewing area there in upstate New York this morning.

That’s not all! They’re coming off some fresh snow from yesterday and it wasn’t even an April fool’s joke. It actually happened. Big heavy wet snowflakes were falling across the region. Now everything has melted and they have 2 tenths of an inch of fresh snow.

In the hills outside of the capital, they got a healthy coating in some spots up into the mountains of the area that wound up with 3 to 4 inches.

Everyone there in upstate New York is pretty excited to get back to average temperatures later this week. They’re forecasting 50’s and even a day around 60. Next week, it will be warmer