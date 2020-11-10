Adopt these cute kitties!

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA is looking for homes for some cute little feline friends that were recently rescued from the hurricanes that have hit Louisiana so hard this year.

The Louisiana SPCA and Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter are still are without electricity and need help placing these kittens in new homes in the Houston area.

Officials with the SPCA say, they are among multiple animal shelters in that area who are still struggling after a dizzying number of hurricanes slammed into the gulf coast, including Hurricane Delta, a Category 4 storm. The Louisiana SPCA’s second campus in Plaquemines Parish is still without power, so the Houston SPCA has stepped in to assist with a rescue transport.