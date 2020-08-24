Affordable DIY home hacks ahead of Laura and Marco

Preparation mode is in full swing for folks on the Gulf Coast as we prepare for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

FLASH, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, shared a few DIY home hacks that will help keep our homes safe ahead of a hurricane.

  1. Strengthen You Garage Door
  2. Clean Gutters and Downspouts
  3. Reinforce Soffits
  4. Deploy Your Sandbags

To see the full checklist and helpful instructions, click here.

CW39 Houston’s Courtney Carpenter has more on the story.

