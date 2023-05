HOUSTON (KIAH) – Sunshine, warm air and light winds make for a perfect recipe for increased levels of ozone in Texas Thursday. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) says the air could be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as ozone levels rise in the afternoon.

Air quality alerts in Texas Thursday

Ozone action day Thursday

TCEQ’s air quality forecast calls for similar ozone levels in Houston again on Friday, and lower ozone levels in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.