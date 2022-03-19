HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Perfect weather is on tap this weekend for the final days of the Houston Rodeo and Spring Break. Winter ends on Sunday morning, and we will be ringing in the official start of spring with highs in the low 70s for both days this weekend. Sunshine will be in place all day Saturday and all day Sunday. Morning temperatures fall to upper 40s in town.

CW39 Houston: Saturday forecast temps

Air quality update

A cold front drifted smoke into the Houston area from the Eastland fires early Friday morning. Since then, our winds have shifted from the northwest to the north. This will keep the direction of the smoke out of our path. By night, winds will be out of the northeast, then southeast by Sunday morning. Air quality will continue to improve for us throughout this time frame.

CW39 Houston: Forecast winds tonight

However, an ozone action day is still in effect for a few areas of town. Not all will experience hazardous ozone, but the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) has highlighted Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area to take part in an ozone action day. As atmospheric conditions will be favorable for producing elevated levels of ozone pollution. Ozone will be forecasted to be in the unhealthy range this afternoon, meaning those groups sensitive to poor air quality may be affected, but the overall population shall remain okay. If you suffer from respiratory issues, asthma, are at an advanced age, impacts may be heightened.

CW39 Houston: Saturday’s air quality

Tomorrow winds will be ranging from 25-30+ mph out of the south for the middle portion of the state. This will aid in fire hazards that have been ongoing due to dry conditions. Low relative humidity and, high winds, and warm temperature are prime conditions for the spreading of fires. A fire weather watch has already been issued for Sunday. Conditions look to worsen by Monday with gusts expected to reach as high as 40 mph.

Severe storms ahead

The Storm Prediction center is already highlighting portions of Texas for the threat of severe storms on Monday. The Storm Prediction center is already highlighting portions of Texas for the threat of severe storms on Monday. As of this morning all modes of severe weather will be possible with this upcoming system. Hazards will include hail, heavy rain capable of causing street flooding, isolated tornadoes, and strong to damaging winds. Prepare for sloppy commutes and multiple delays throughout the day due to the weather. This will be a great time to download our CW39 app to stay up to date on everything happening in your location.

For Monday’s storms, the Houston area is currently under a slight risk (2/5). A higher, enhanced, risk (3/5) is setting up in our northern counties. This could be one of the more significant ‘stormy days’ that we have seen in southeast Texas so far this year. The threat for severe weather in our region will last into our Tuesday.