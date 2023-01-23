HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.

Gusts along the line of storms will reach a magnitude capable of causing power outages in town. 40-50 mph gusts are expected between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Rainfall totals will add quickly as rainfall will be heavy and persistent. The particular model is indicating over 5 inches in some locations. Our roadways will likely flood in poor drained parts of town and on side streets. Expect flash flooding in stronger forming thunderstorms.