HOUSTON – While the lack of rainfall has had many negative implications on the region. Lower moisture also is to blame for lower pollen counts and mold spores. Grass and tree pollen are near none, mold and tree pollen are in the medium category.

Wondering how the Houston health Department gets these readings?

The laboratory uses an instrument called the Burkard Spore Trap! This measures air samples, in order to provide a daily report. The Burkard Spore Trap collects pollen and mold spores 10 liters per minute, 24 hours a day. It is located on the roof top of their building.

Today is an ozone action day! Air quality is in the unhealthy for some category. Small children, seniors, and those with heart/ lung disease should limit their time outdoors. A mix of heat and sun will cause for harmful reactions with emissions from the city. This causes ground level ozone and heightened air pollution.