HOUSTON (CW39) – Air quality alerts are issued for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas today. This is due to high levels of ground level ozone building as the heat of the day sets in. Other large, highly populated cites in the state have air quality alerts this Thursday as well. San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, and Houston are under an ‘Ozone Action Day’ issued by TCEQ.

Limit time outdoors if you suffer from heart/ lung disease.

Today’s allergy report is showing medium levels of grass and tree pollen. Mold spores and ragweed counts remain high. Ragweed is likely to continue to be bothersome to many until the beginning of November.