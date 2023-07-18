HOUSTON (KIAH) – The heat wave rolls on this week with more days of heat advisories for Houston. Temperatures will top out near 100 each day, but it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees in the afternoon. However, we continue to see signs of change this weekend as the broad weather pattern shifts in our favor.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

The heat dome over Texas right now will slightly shift westward this weekend, opening the door for a very weak cool front to slide near or east of our area. Temps won’t drop much, but at least they drop. We’re calling for a high of 96 Sunday, which will be the coolest in more than a week.

Futurecast Saturday

Also, with this nearby front, we also see a slight chance for rain. As of now, a few showers and storms look possible beginning late-day Saturday and lasting through Saturday night and Sunday.

Houston 7-day forecast