HOUSTON (KIAH) — Winter weather is hammering the North Central U.S. with multiple states under winter weather advisories, wind advisories and high wind warnings.

There’s even a blizzard warning for a portion of South Dakota and Minnesota. It’s a colorful advisory map below. Click here for a live view of snow in North Dakota.

KIAH

That powerful storm system is pushing colder air our way. The cold front arrives in Houston Friday night. It’ll pass without rain, but brings a chilly feel for Saturday.

Heading out for high school football playoffs tonight? Plan on falling temps, reaching low 60s to near 60 degrees by 10 p.m.

KIAH

Saturday will be the coolest day for at least a week. After a cold start Sunday morning, temps rebound into the 70s. We start next week with a warming trend, including breezy winds from the south Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

KIAH

CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger talks with Bismarck meteorologist Amber Wheeler about the conditions in North Dakoda.