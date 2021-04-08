Another active Atlantic Hurricane Season expected

HOUSTON (CW39) The annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast from the tropical weather experts at Colorado State University was just released, and it calls for an above average number of storms.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach is forecasting 17 named storms. Of those, he expects 8 hurricanes, including 4 major hurricanes. This is above the 30-year average of 12, 6 and 3, respectively.

These numbers are still well below the record setting 2020 season when there were 30 named storms. Of those, 13 were hurricanes, including 6 major hurricanes.

Dr. Klotzbach says many variables go into his forecast, but one of the primary reasons for above average activity is the expected lack of El Nino in the tropical Pacific. El Nino means the sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific are warmer than average, which then impacts global weather patterns, including increased wind shear in the Atlantic which would tear tropical storms apart. Click here to read the full hurricane forecast report from CSU.