Another cold front is on the way

It's a chilly morning, and it's going to get even colder. Today, we'll make it up to the low 70s, but tomorrow, expect it to be about 15-20 degrees cooler!

Another front will move through today, and though it won't bring any rain, it will definitely usher in wintry air. No need to protect your pipes, but bring pets in tomorrow night, and cover any sensitive plants. Temps will be right around the freezing mark, and maybe lower for northern counties.

The light freeze won't last long, as we'll bounce back to spring by the weekend. Happy Fat Tuesday everyone!