Another round of severe storms for OK/NW TX

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Oklahoma experienced severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and large hail, to start the week. They are under the threat of severe weather once again going into the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat for severe weather extends from western/central Kansas, Western Oklahoma, and the Texas panhandle.

A low-pressure system will eject out of the Rockies, and cold front will extend out, and south, into OK/TX. This will cause vigorous storm activity in its passing. Hail and wind will bring the greatest threat to this region where an enhanced risk is issued by the Storm prediction Center. High moisture in the warm sector of the system will be favorable for large hailstones. Strong storms will hold the potential for tornadoes. Supercells cold pose the threat for up to EF-2 damage.