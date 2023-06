HOUSTON (KIAH) – And another one… a few storms begin to bubble up around noon, then scattered storms hang around through the afternoon before ending during the evening.

Futurecast at 3 p.m.

Forecast rain chances for Houston Tuesday

Rain will likely be most widespread between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., potentially impacting the afternoon commute in and around Houston.

Beyond Tuesday, isolated storms are possible the next few days, but overall there will be much less coverage. As we dry out, we heat up. Highs in the mid 90s are likely at the end of the week.

Houston 7-day forecast