HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday.

First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures peaking in the low 70s.

Futurecast Monday afternoon

A warm front moves northward through our region Monday night, meaning temperatures will actually warm throughout the night. By sunrise Tuesday we’re around 70 degrees with clouds, patchy fog and scattered showers.

Futurecast Tuesday morning

Scattered showers, with a few thunderstorms, remain in the forecast through Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center includes Houston in a low risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather Tuesday. Houston is on the tail end of what could be a significant severe weather outbreak along the lower and middle Mississippi River Valley.

Futurecast Tuesday afternoon

Severe weather outlook Tuesday

After a warm day Tuesday, Houston’s next cold front arrives late Tuesday night, clearing rain out before sunrise Wednesday. The result will be a sunny, cool and windy day with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Futurecast Wednesday morning

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Finally, make sure you are aware of the current boil water notice for Houston. Click here to see the interactive map.