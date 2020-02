Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Umbrellas needed for the start of your Thursday, and jackets will come in handy all day. Rain will be tapering off by this afternoon, and temperatures will plunge into the 30's tonight.

Get ready for lots of sunshine tomorrow and into the weekend. We'll also have a gradual warm-up after two chilly nights. Perfect outdoor weather for any plans you may have this weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, expect rain chances on Monday, and a mild Fat Tuesday!