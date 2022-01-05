HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harsh winter weather is impacting a large part of the Northern U.S. with widespread winter-related advisories. Arctic air is heading southward, moving into the Texas Panhandle Wednesday night where a wind chill advisory is in effect for potential dangerous wind chills ranging from -5 to -15. Extreme wind chills as low as -50 will be possible in parts of the North Central U.S.

Houston weather: Ahead of the Arctic air, Houston will be warm today with highs in the mid 70s by the afternoon. A cold front arrives Thursday, starting to cool us down with afternoon 60s, then all the way down to 30s (but not freezing) Friday morning. Temps jump right back up this weekend.

Thursday’s front passes without rain, but rain this weekend looks increasingly likely. Saturday’s rain will likely be on the light to moderate side, but Sunday may feature heavier rain and thunderstorms.

Back to the U.S., the images below show the extreme cold in the northern states Thursday morning and Friday morning. Fargo, for example, could drop to -30. That’s not a wind chill, that’s the actual temperature!

