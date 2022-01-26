HOUSTON (KIAH) — There is an Arctic air outbreak hitting the Midwest right now with below zero temperatures.
Double digit below zero temperatures are being reported in some parts of the Midwest. Chicago is getting their coldest air yet this season at minus-4 degrees Wednesday morning.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.