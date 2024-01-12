HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Arctic cold front now looks like it arrives in Houston sooner than earlier estimates, probably beginning to nudge in to Houston a few hours before sunrise on Sunday.

Before we get into those details, we have changing weather on Friday to talk about. A cold front passed earlier Friday morning with brief rain. Cool air will gradually move in Friday with strong winds out of the northwest. A wind advisory is in effect Friday for gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. Afternoon temperatures top out in the low to mid 50s, then it drops to mid 30s Saturday morning. Cold, but not freezing… yet.

A south wind briefly returns Saturday, bringing temps up to the 60s in the afternoon. Then, the next cold front arrives very early Sunday morning. This is the beginning of the Arctic blast. Sunday will be cold, but not freezing, with temperatures in the 40s during the day.

Sunday night gets colder with temperatures in the 30s, but I think Houston stays above freezing until late-day Monday. As seen above, some light rain and drizzle is possible Sunday night for areas far north and west of Houston.

The temperature profile won’t change much during the first half of Monday with the freeze line holding north of Houston. By late-day Monday, cold air gets pushed farther south. Houston could potentially get some minor wintry precipitation late-day Monday. Any rain and drizzle will end Monday night.

A hard freeze occurs Monday night with low 20s in Houston. It barely warms above freezing Tuesday (north of Houston may stay below freezing), then it’s back to a hard freeze Tuesday night.