HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – We have experienced two noteworthy severe weather events unfold in the past week. Most associate severe thunderstorms and tornadoes with the spring months, April and May in particular. While Spring is the time of the year that we see the most tornadoes on average throughout the country, all modes of severe weather can happen year round if conditions are right. That was the case yesterday as a significant wind event occurred across the Midwest spawning tornado, high wind, fire, dust storm, and snow squall warnings.

This time of the year is normally “quiet” in terms of our weather. December ranks last with average number of tornadoes across the U.S each year. This month has been anything, but quiet for areas of the Midwest hit not once, but twice, by storms this week.

Today showers and thunderstorms involved in this system will still pour in the NE. Snowfall will occur predominantly on the back side of the low pressure system for the Great Lakes region.

