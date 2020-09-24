Asteroid the size of a school bus passing by Earth today

HOUSTON (CW39) Because it’s 2020 ….. A newly discovered asteroid is expected to ignore social distancing guidelines and pass close to Earth today.

NASA named the asteroid 2020 SW. Scientists say the school-bus sized asteroid will skim past Earth’s surface with about 13,000 miles to spare.

That’s considered so close that our gravity will alter its speed and path. The closest approach to earth will be this morning near Australia and New Zealand.

If you could rename the asteroid based on everything that’s happened this year, what would you call it?

You can watch online via the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, however, with host Gianluca Masi. The live feed is scheduled for September 23, 2020, starting at 22:00 UTC (5 p.m. CDT); translate UTC to your time.