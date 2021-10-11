Rain forces postponement of Game 4 of Astros-White Sox, rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Rain in the forecast has forced Major League Baseball to postpone Monday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

The Astros have a 2-1 lead in the series after Chicago avoided the sweep with a 12-6 win at home on Sunday night. José Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday’s game for Houston, with Carlos Rodón pitching for the White Sox.

The threat for severe weather is in Monday’s forecast in Chicago on Monday. Damaging winds, hail, and a limited chance for tornadic storms is in the forecast for portions of the Midwest today as a very strong low pressure system zips through the center of the U.S.

The greatest threat for Chicago will be seen right around what would have been game time and into the early evening. Temperature at first pitch: a balmy 77 degrees with winds soaring out of the south near 20 miles per hour.

SPC has Chicago in a slight risk for seeing that severe weather unfold this afternoon. This is considered a level 2 out of 5.

The rain should be gone by Tuesday morning, with cloudy skies and a temperature of 67 degrees for Tuesday’s first pitch.