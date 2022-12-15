KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather in St. Charles Parish.

Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish. Video shot by WGNO photographer Cole Walker shows a large funnel cloud forming near I-310 on the Luling Bridge. This was later confirmed to be the storm that developed into the tornado.

Early reports from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office say that the extent of the damage recorded so far is in the area of Schoolhouse Road in Killona. We’re told the damage includes downed power lines, potential gas leaks, and blocked roads. Residents are urged to stay inside as officials assess the damage.

Parish president Mathew Jewel has declared a State of Emergency amid Wednesday’s storms. So far, there is one confirmed storm-related death.

Watch full press conference

NOW: As we had to Killona my photographer and I have noticed minor debris along I-10. Here’s a look at conditions right now near the exit to the airport. @WGNOtv



*DISCLAIMER: I am riding passenger, not driving. pic.twitter.com/32D2753XO6 — Amy Russo (@amymarierusso) December 14, 2022

We have a crew en route to the scene of the damage and will continue to provide updates on air and online. Check back to WGNO for the latest.