Avoid mold exposure after cracked pipes and water damage

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas residents are now dealing with the aftermath of last week’s winter weather in their homes. Multiple days of sub-freezing temperatures caused pipe breaks all throughout the state, leading to in home leaks and flooding. This sets the stage for the growth of mold in your home. Mold can hide behind walls, under the floor boards, and can sometimes go unseen. Long term exposure to hidden mold in your home can lead to health issues such as body aches, joint pain, nausea, and respiratory issues. This can occur quickly or develop over time.

Here are some tips provided by, AdvantaClean that you can follow when cleaning up a flood in your home:

Protect Yourself – Wear rubber gloves, boots and a face mask to reduce potential exposure to mold.

– Wear rubber gloves, boots and a face mask to reduce potential exposure to mold. Disinfect fast – There will be bacterial contamination from the flood water on any surface it covered.

– There will be bacterial contamination from the flood water on any surface it covered. Discard damaged rugs and carpeting – Flood water is contaminated and you will need to remove damaged items.

– Flood water is contaminated and you will need to remove damaged items. No power, no problem – If the power is out, use mops, towels or squeegees to either soak up the remaining water or push it out of the house as quickly as possible. Dump water down the drain if sewers are working, or in the yard.

If the power is out, use mops, towels or squeegees to either soak up the remaining water or push it out of the house as quickly as possible. Dump water down the drain if sewers are working, or in the yard. Dirty Jobs – Work quickly to shovel or scrape mud from floors, walls and furniture before it dries. Bring a hose inside to spray hard surfaces, starting from the ceiling down.

– Work quickly to shovel or scrape mud from floors, walls and furniture before it dries. Bring a hose inside to spray hard surfaces, starting from the ceiling down. Get some fresh air – Bring furniture outside to dry to prevent any possible mold spores from staying in the home or building.

Anthony Cruz with AdvantaClean states that the best thing you can do while waiting for a professional is to turn off your water and try your best to eliminate any moisture at the site of the leak, or where the flood has impacted your home.