HOUSTON (KIAH) — It should be great beach weather in store for this Memorial Day weekend. Highs warm into the upper 80s for today and tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds remain calm and so does our water! There is a yellow flag flying along the coast today, noting that swimmers should just practice caution when in the water… there is no elevated threat for rip currents today.

The greatest threat to you at the beach may be the UV with all of this sunshine! Be sure to apply, and re-apply sunscreen over the course of your beach day.

Calm winds and warm temperatures will help aid in the production of ground level ozone in the city. If you have heart / lung disease practice caution when doing strenuous outdoor activity