HOUSTON (KIAH) — Saturday and Sunday afternoon bring us ample sunshine alike. Saturday afternoon highs will warm up into the upper 50s, near 60 in town.

Southwest winds prevail in the afternoon, and overnight lows fall into the low 40s ahead of a much warmer Sunday. Mid to upper 60s under sunshine to end the weekend.

Windy Weekend

Along the coast a similar weekend warming trend expected. Winds can get a little breezy on late Sunday 15-20 mph out of the south. Highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and middle 60s Sunday. Nothing but sunshine in store.

Cold front brings rain to our area Monday

A cold front to our north will bring a good bit of rain to our region early next week. This could begin as early as tonight for the central Texas coast. Rain will become increasingly more widespread throughout the day on Monday. Right now no one looks to be exempt from needing the rain gear, keeping the rain coverage for the area between 90-100%.

Rainfall total will add up to 0.25-1″, heavier amounts near the coast closer to the core of the coastal low. The time frame for these showers and stray thunderstorms, is extended for nearly a 24 hour period. No part of the day will ‘seem’ completely dry as this will be a relatively slow moving system. The circulation will continue to pull in gulf moisture through the afternoon and night into SE Texas until it exits east on Tuesday.

Weather next week

Highs on Monday will hold steady in the lower 50s under cloudy and rainy skies. Lows drop into the low to middle 40s with rainfall coming to an end.

Above average temperatures and near average precipitation is expected for the first week of the new month. We have seen drier than normal conditions prevail most of the winter in the state of Texas. After Monday’s soaking, we will be back on track with our basic La Nina pattern. Not a bad idea to help out your flower bed with an extra watering over the next few weeks.