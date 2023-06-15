HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris Health and Ben Taub Hospital held a press conference yesterday to explain the heat safety concerns for doctors across the city. Doctors also shared solutions to the heat problem to help prevent heat-related illnesses.

Emergency Physician for Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital/BCM, Roxana Khozein-Carrera says that the temperatures outside will get even worse in the coming days. She says everyone is at risk but what’s even more startling is the elderly and children population because they’re more at risk.

Here’s what you can do to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay hydrated

If you work outside or have outdoor employees, avoid schedules requiring them to work at high heat peak hours

Wear light, loose clothing

“What we’re trying to do is to prevent any heat injury right now that we’re going to face a couple of peak heat temperatures. We just wanna make sure that the community and the Houston people keep safe and make sure they’re not exerting themselves and not causing any longterm damage in relation to the heat,” Khozein-Carrera said.

She also adds that if you have children or have pets, that it’s not recommended to leave them in the car even with the A/C on. She says that even the shortest amount of time left alone with the temperatures outdoors this summer, can be dangerous and result in a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.