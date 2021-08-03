Big weather dates around the corner!

HOUSTON (CW39) – 2021 is flying by, and some important dates are right around the corner. After entering the month of August this weekend, store shelves are already putting up fall décor and Halloween treats!

Seems early… to me. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin here! With a break down of how many days until some noteworthy events this year:

Keep in mind that the first fall frost is an average, based on what we have seen in the past. This will vary from year to year, and by location. However, it normally falls around the same time.