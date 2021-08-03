Big weather dates around the corner!

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Simone Biles wins Bronze on Beam - Sharron Melton, Hannah Trippett

Storms stall out along coastline - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for August 3, 2021 - Star Harvey

President Biden to address COVID-19 battle Tuesday

City of Houston mask mandate - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

HOUSTON (CW39) – 2021 is flying by, and some important dates are right around the corner. After entering the month of August this weekend, store shelves are already putting up fall décor and Halloween treats!

Seems early… to me. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin here! With a break down of how many days until some noteworthy events this year:  

Keep in mind that the first fall frost is an average, based on what we have seen in the past. This will vary from year to year, and by location. However, it normally falls around the same time.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss