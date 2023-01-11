HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week with near-record warmth. Most highs will be in the upper 70s, but 80 degrees is possible if clouds clear enough. The record to beat is 81.

A significant drop in temperatures is coming, though. A cold front passes through Houston a few hours before sunrise Thursday. Along it, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible near and south of Houston.

Futurecast 5 a.m. Thursday

Any rain will likely be gone by the time most people start their morning commute Thursday, but make sure you take a jacket as you head out the door. Not only will it be cooler, but it’ll be quite breezy with wind gusts over 20 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday morning

Temperatures early Thursday will be in the 60s, then drop to the 50s shortly after the front passes, then work their way back up slightly over 60 in the afternoon.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

On the Houston 7-day forecast, note how chilly it gets Friday morning and Saturday morning with temps dipping into the 30s (but not freezing).

Our weekend weather looks very nice with sunny skies Saturday, then breezy south winds start warming us up Sunday.