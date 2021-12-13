HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here we go again with another round of 80s in December. Not yet though as this Monday will be cloudy with temps in the 60s. It’s a transitional day as we migrate towards the much warmer weather pattern. In fact, temperatures will actually hold steady or even rise Monday night. It could be around 70 at sunrise Tuesday morning.

The big warmup is happening ahead of a storm system impacting the western U.S. with wind, rain and snow right now. As it heads eastward, our south winds will increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to the warmup, we’ll be mostly cloudy most days this week with a few isolated showers at times, potentially every single day.

After four straight days around 80 (Tue-Fri), the next change happens to occur on a weekend again. A cold front will drop temps and bring an increase in rain. It’s tough to be specific on the timing this weekend since it is several days out. Keep checking back this week as we refine the weekend outlook.