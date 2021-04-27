Bikini Weather – Celebrities Princess Love, Christie Brinkley start sexy season

HOUSTON (CW39) Swimsuit weather is fast approaching and celebs of all ages are taking part… in a sexy way.

Ray J’s wife Princess Love set Instagram ablaze in a black bikini. And she didn’t stop there…

BIKINIS FOR ALL AGES

Celebrities of all ages are also showing us that there is no age limit when it comes to sporting the swimsuit must-have…

Christie Brinkley is still posting bikini photos at 67. Why? Because SHE CAN. Well, that’s part of the reason. She’s also doing it for the older ladies out there.

She says, quote, “I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers.’

“I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps. I’ve always found those rules so limiting . . .

“If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers.”