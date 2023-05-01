HOUSTON (CW39) – Monday May 1st marked the first day of the 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour. At Ellington Airport, there was a long list of iconic weather personnel for the family to interview with questions about the upcoming hurricane season including, Bill Read!

Bill is the former National Hurricane Center Director, and all eyes were on him during the midst of Hurricane Ike. Bill says he had “skin in the game” because he had a home in League City at the time. This made the event extra memorable for him.

So what does one do after retiring from a high profile gig like that? To no surprise… He still has his had in the weather community. Bill is a leadership partner of FLASH.

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH®) is the country’s leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. They focus on life safety, property protection and resiliency by empowering the community with knowledge and resources for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and man-made disasters. Other big names on this leadership board include Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel, and Rick Perry, former Texas Governor.

You can download their Guide to Resilient Homebuying HERE!