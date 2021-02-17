BREAKING: 600,000 customers will have power restored Wednesday

Texans who shopped for electricity in 2014 paid more on average than folks who only had one power option. (Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

HOUSTON (CW39) Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is telling utility companies to restore up to 600,000 customers power on Wednesday. Officials have not indicated which areas are will be restored first, but over a million customers in the Houston area do not have electricity.

Some generation is slowly returning.

ERCOT was able to direct utilities to restore 600,000 households last night.

2.7 million households still do not have power. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 17, 2021

