HOUSTON (KIAH) – Breezy winds this morning out of the northeast are keeping us feeling cool. Temperatures in the middle 50s to start, highs in the low 70s by the afternoon.

Tonight lows fall to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Storm chances increase tomorrow, particularly in the evening and night. With these night time storms, we can experience strong gusts of wind, hail, and moments of heavy rain.