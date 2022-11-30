HOUSTON (KIAH) — Jacket weather is back as a cold front arrived in Houston early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be more than 20 degrees colder than Tuesday, and winds will gust over 20 mph for much of the day. Along the coast, including Galveston, a wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for gusts up to 40 mph.

Radar Wednesday morning as severe storms move through the Southeast

After more than 20 preliminary tornado reports, most of which were in Mississippi, a cold front is pushing storms into the Southeast U.S. with a lower tornado risk, but still likely widespread storms with damaging winds.

Houston will be cool through Thursday, but south winds bring warmer air, moisture and a spotty showers by Friday.

We’re tracking another cold front this weekend, but this forecast is tricky. It looks to me like this cold front will stall just shy of Houston, leaving us on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s. Meanwhile, just an hour or two drive north of Houston Saturday could be where temperatures are much cooler.

CW39 futurecast Friday night

As the cold front stalls nearby this weekend, rain chances go up slightly on Saturday, and there could be a few showers lingering Sunday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Houston will be warm through early next week, but yet another cold front is expected to move through for the 2nd half of next week, bringing cool air for a few days. Be sure to keep checking in here for forecast updates.