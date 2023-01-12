HOUSTON (KIAH) — After some brief rain from an early-morning cold front, the rest of Thursday will be dry, sunny, breezy and cooler.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday at 12 p.m.

Winds from the northwest will gust over 20 mph, gradually ushering in cooler air throughout the day. Temperatures dip to the 50s during the morning, then rise to the low and mid 60s Thursday afternoon.

The reel chill will be felt Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise Friday. Saturday morning’s lows will be similar.

It’s a sunny and cool stretch for a few days, but our next change begins Sunday as breezy south winds bring in warmer and more humid air.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

This warmer pattern could lead to a few showers on Monday, and likely a more impactful round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Of course, this is several days out so the details are yet to be determined. Keep checking back with us online and on-air with No Wait Weather + Traffic Mon-Fri 5:30-9:30 a.m.